Lisa Sullivan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Sullivan, FNP-BC
Overview
Lisa Sullivan, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, WV.
Locations
Advanced Cardiovascular Services Pllc3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 902, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-6590
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Lisa Sullivan, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215379482
Frequently Asked Questions
