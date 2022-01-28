See All Clinical Psychologists in Brookline, MA
Dr. Lisa Strauss, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lisa Strauss, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brookline, MA. 

Dr. Strauss works at DANIEL S MOLLOD, M.D. in Brookline, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Daniel S Mollod, M.d.
    Daniel S Mollod, M.d.
1180 Beacon St Ste 5C, Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 232-0108

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy Services
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 28, 2022
    Dr. Lisa Stauss is a miracle worker. I've had a Circadian Rhythm Disorder (Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder) for my entire life, but it wasn't diagnosed until I was 36. My diagnosing physician had little to offer in the way of a treatment plan, but he did give me the names of two sleep psychologists I could see. Since I don't live in Massachusetts, I tried someone closer to home, and it was a total bust. Apparently you can be a sleep psychologist without knowing anything about DSPD. Everything changed when I started seeing Dr. Strauss. The lifestyle changes she recommended were easy to implement and not overwhelming like I'm used to hearing from health practitioners. Every visit with her was efficient and valuable. I started to have major improvements within two sessions. DSPD can't be cured, but it can be improved with the help of someone who actually knows what she is doing. My only complaint is that she does not take on patients indefinitely because demand is too high for what she does.
    About Dr. Lisa Strauss, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114031903
