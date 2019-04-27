Overview

Dr. Lisa Squire, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHD, Clinical Psychology, University Of North Dakota.



Dr. Squire works at Lisa S. Squire, PhD, LP in Bloomington, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.