Lisa Spooner, LD

Dietetics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa Spooner, LD is a Dietitian in Duluth, MN. 

Lisa Spooner works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    5 Star
    (1)
    About Lisa Spooner, LD

    Specialties
    • Dietetics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1841227626
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    • Essentia Health-Deer River
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Spooner, LD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Spooner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Spooner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Spooner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Spooner works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Lisa Spooner’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lisa Spooner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Spooner.

