See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Carrollton, TX
Lisa Smith, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Lisa Smith, APN

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lisa Smith, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON.

Lisa Smith works at Oak Street Health Carrollton in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Carrollton
    1213 E Trinity Mills Rd # 173, Carrollton, TX 75006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 380-1084
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Smith?

    Photo: Lisa Smith, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Smith, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Smith to family and friends

    Lisa Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Smith, APN.

    About Lisa Smith, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043519747
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Smith, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Smith works at Oak Street Health Carrollton in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Lisa Smith’s profile.

    Lisa Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.