Overview

Lisa Simmons-Slater, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Brentwood, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    425 Oak St Ste A, Brentwood, CA 94513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 395-1303
  2. 2
    Slaters' Counseling Services
    2280 Diamond Blvd Ste 460, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lisa Simmons-Slater, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356675615
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Simmons-Slater, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Simmons-Slater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Simmons-Slater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Lisa Simmons-Slater. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Simmons-Slater.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Simmons-Slater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Simmons-Slater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

