Dr. Sheldon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Sheldon, OD
Dr. Lisa Sheldon, OD is an Optometrist in Latham, NY.
Empire Vision Centers560 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 783-0090
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Sheldon accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheldon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheldon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheldon.
