Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Shaw, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Shaw, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Issaquah, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 55 1st Pl Nw, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 681-3760
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaw?
Dr Shaw is simply the most compassionate person I have met. She catches on quickly to the need of the patient and is effective and like talking to a good friend who is a psychologist! Her availability for appointments and even to talk you through a panic attack is something I’ve never seen. She works a patient through a panic attack and a Ptsd attack and stays calm the entire time. She is simply smart, effective and compassionate.
About Dr. Lisa Shaw, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770656258
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.