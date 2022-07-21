Lisa Shaheen, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Shaheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Shaheen, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Shaheen, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Corona, CA. They completed their fellowship with Everest College Professor
Lisa Shaheen works at
Locations
Lisa Shaheen LMFT1451 Rimpau Ave Ste 216, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 888-1385
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Lisa is so wonderful, I highly recommend her! Since my first session with her she’s been so easy to talk to. She’s taught me great tools to use for setting better boundaries for my (people pleasing) self and controlling my anxiety. When I have felt overwhelmed with emotions she’s asked all the right questions to walk me through and help me identify what’s at the root. She’s relatable, understanding, patient, intelligent and kind - all the things you need when your navigating through tough times.
About Lisa Shaheen, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1790908382
Education & Certifications
- Everest College Professor
- Matrix Institute For Addictions
- Hope International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Shaheen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Shaheen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Shaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Shaheen works at
17 patients have reviewed Lisa Shaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Shaheen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Shaheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Shaheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.