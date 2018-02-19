Dr. Lisa Shaffer, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Shaffer, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Shaffer, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.
Vr Therapy Las Vegas Inc.1489 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 806-8618Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Cigna
- EBMS
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Shaffer was able to fit me in the same day when I called her office in crisis. She didn’t hesitate to go above and beyond for me even though I was a new patient. She stayed late to see me. I feel like she hears me and truly cares about my situation. She recommended a great book at my first visit.
- Clinical Psychology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1033285572
- Desert Psychological Associates
- Desert Psychological Associates
- Metropolitan State College Of Denver, Counseling Center
- California School Of Professional Psychology
- University Of Redlands, Johnston Center For Integrative Studies
