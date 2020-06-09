Lisa Scott, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Scott, FNP
Overview
Lisa Scott, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri - St. Louis and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital.
Locations
Lake St Louis6261 Ronald Reagan Dr Ste B19, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 561-3021
Hospital Affiliations
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Lisa Scott for 7 years. I think she is wonderful.
About Lisa Scott, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1326387887
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri - St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Scott has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Scott using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Lisa Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.