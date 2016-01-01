Lisa Schmidt, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Schmidt, NP
Overview
Lisa Schmidt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Lisa Schmidt works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Behavioral Health4844 Deer Lake Dr W Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 376-3800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Schmidt?
About Lisa Schmidt, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356433429
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Schmidt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Schmidt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Schmidt works at
4 patients have reviewed Lisa Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.