Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Levittown, PA. 

Lisa Scaccetti works at Aria South Olds Medical Center in Levittown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Olds Medical Center
    1 Sugarmaple Ln, Levittown, PA 19055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366745200
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Scaccetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lisa Scaccetti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Lisa Scaccetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lisa Scaccetti works at Aria South Olds Medical Center in Levittown, PA. View the full address on Lisa Scaccetti’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Lisa Scaccetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Scaccetti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Scaccetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Scaccetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

