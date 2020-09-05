Lisa Saraydarian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Saraydarian, PSY
Lisa Saraydarian, PSY is a Psychologist in Elmhurst, NY.
- 1 80 Saint And 41 Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 334-3900
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Lisa Saraydarian is the Best of The Best doctor you could possibly have!!!! She is a doctor who is 1 in a billion! That cannot be said about all doctors! Dr. Saraydarian is very intelligent, smart, and perceptive! Her ability to understand you is remarkable. She was born to be a doctor!!!!! I highly respected her. She will not tell you what you want to hear. She will tell you exactly the way it is. For that, I admire her very much! She is first-rate as a doctor, and a person. We have developed a wonderful relationship through the years. Her advice is not only powerful but also very healing! . I look up to and appreciate her very much. She is one of three people in my life that helps me to keeps going, even when I tell her I want to give up! Dr. Saraydarian, may you be blessed with the best life has to offer!!!!!
- Psychology
- English
