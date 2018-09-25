Dr. Lisa Saponaro, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saponaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Saponaro, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Saponaro, PHD is a Psychologist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with The Starting Place, Broward County
Dr. Saponaro works at
Locations
-
1
Healthpath Medical Center LLC7820 Peters Rd Ste E100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 577-0095
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saponaro?
?Dr. Saponaro and her staff are very professional. She made my daughter feel relaxed and comfortable and helped her through a very difficult situation with her peers. Dr. Saponaro gave guidance to my husband and I as parents during a time when we were not sure how to help our daughter. We are extremely grateful to Dr. Saponaro for helping not only our daughter blossom into a more confident version of herself but also for the tips she gave us in finding new ways to connect to and support her!
About Dr. Lisa Saponaro, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1750594602
Education & Certifications
- The Starting Place, Broward County
- Mississippi State Hospital
- University of Florida, Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saponaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saponaro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saponaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saponaro works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Saponaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saponaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saponaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saponaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.