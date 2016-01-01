Lisa Sand, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Sand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Sand, PA
Overview
Lisa Sand, PA is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Lisa Sand works at
Locations
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III1655 Bernardin Ave Ste 220, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Lisa Sand, PA
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1578514428
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Sand accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
