Dr. Lisa Salvato, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Salvato, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Salvato works at Psychological Assessments & Solutions, PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upper East Side
    1651 3rd Ave Rm 205, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 530-8536
  2. 2
    NoHo
    411 Lafayette St Fl 6, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 530-8536
    Monday
    11:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    New York, NY — Jun 29, 2019
    About Dr. Lisa Salvato, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518018795
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Salvato, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salvato has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salvato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salvato works at Psychological Assessments & Solutions, PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Salvato’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

