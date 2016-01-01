Lisa Rutherford, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Rutherford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Rutherford, FNP
Offers telehealth
Lisa Rutherford, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Novant Health Digital Care Group2085 Frontis Plaza Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7793
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Lisa Rutherford, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1871982157
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Lisa Rutherford accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Rutherford using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Rutherford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Rutherford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Rutherford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Rutherford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Rutherford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.