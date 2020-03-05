See All Family Doctors in Baton Rouge, LA
Lisa Robertson-Poitier, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Lisa Robertson-Poitier, FNP

Family Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lisa Robertson-Poitier, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Lisa Robertson-Poitier works at EMLA CARE FAMILY CLINIC in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Cecil Lovell, MD
Dr. Cecil Lovell, MD
10 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Susan Richarme, MD
Dr. Susan Richarme, MD
10 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Sayes, MD
Dr. Robert Sayes, MD
8 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Emla Care Family Clinic
    7278 Highland Rd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 367-1022
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Robertson-Poitier?

    Mar 05, 2020
    I love my doctor she is the best the environment there is so pleasant , I love all the staff . It’s always a good experience when I have a appointment. I recommend anyone.
    Tanya johnson — Mar 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Robertson-Poitier, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Robertson-Poitier, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Robertson-Poitier to family and friends

    Lisa Robertson-Poitier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Robertson-Poitier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Robertson-Poitier, FNP.

    About Lisa Robertson-Poitier, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952532020
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Robertson-Poitier, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Robertson-Poitier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Robertson-Poitier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Robertson-Poitier works at EMLA CARE FAMILY CLINIC in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Lisa Robertson-Poitier’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Lisa Robertson-Poitier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Robertson-Poitier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Robertson-Poitier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Robertson-Poitier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Robertson-Poitier, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.