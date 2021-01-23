Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Richardson, PHD
Dr. Lisa Richardson, PHD is a Psychologist in Glendale, CA.
Craig Peterson Psy D410 Arden Ave Ste 201, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 243-4724
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Extremely proactive, listens, takes notes.
- Psychology
- English
- 1003926536
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.