Dr. Lisa Rene Reynolds, PHD
Dr. Lisa Rene Reynolds, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bantam, CT.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
601 Bantam Rd, Bantam, CT 06750
(203) 300-0965
Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Dr. Lisa Rene Reynolds715 North Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (203) 300-0965Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pm
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1649473018
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.