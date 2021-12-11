Lisa Reno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Reno, FNP
Overview
Lisa Reno, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shiloh, IL. They graduated from McKendree University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.
Lisa Reno works at
Locations
BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Shiloh - Suite 2101414 Cross St Ste 210, Shiloh, IL 62269 Directions (618) 607-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Memorial Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Lisa's been my PCP for many years now and she has the best bedside manner of any provider I've met with. She genuinely cares about your health and will patiently answer as many questions you can throw at her. She also stays very current on pharmaceuticals, healthcare trends, etc. I highly recommend her to anyone who's looking for a great PCP.
About Lisa Reno, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1306871538
Education & Certifications
- McKendree University
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Reno using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Reno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Lisa Reno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Reno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Reno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Reno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.