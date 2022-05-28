Lisa Reiter, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Reiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Reiter, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Reiter, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Lisa Reiter works at
Locations
Lung Center of Nevada - Tenaya at Comprehensive Cancer Centers3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 125, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 869-0855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Lisa was kind, cordial, and quite competent in performing a " new patient" assessment, while also offering helpful patient education. She set up referrals and further sleep apnea testing quickly. I would "highly recommend" Lisa if you want the BEST pulmonary provider!!
About Lisa Reiter, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669727749
Education & Certifications
- College Of St. Bernedict
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Reiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Reiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.