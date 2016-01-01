Lisa Rader is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Rader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Rader
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Rader is a Nurse Practitioner in Winchester, VA.
Lisa Rader works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Selma Medical Associates104 SELMA DR, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 678-2800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Rader?
About Lisa Rader
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740245786
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Rader has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Rader accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Rader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Rader works at
Lisa Rader has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Rader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Rader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Rader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.