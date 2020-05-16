Lisa Poulos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Poulos
Offers telehealth
Lisa Poulos is a Nurse Practitioner in Greensboro, NC.
Lisa Poulos works at
Triad Psychiatric Counselng Center603 Dolley Madison Rd Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 632-3505
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Lisa Poulas is the most excellent Psychiatric DNP we have ever seen in the fifteen years we have needed these type services. She is brilliant in her field. She takes time to listen and is extremely thorough.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174561740
Lisa Poulos accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Poulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Lisa Poulos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Poulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Poulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Poulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.