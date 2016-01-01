Lisa Pietrusza accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Pietrusza, CRNP
Overview
Lisa Pietrusza, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Lisa Pietrusza works at
Locations
-
1
Squirrel Hill4516 Browns Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 422-7442
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Pietrusza?
About Lisa Pietrusza, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962977066
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Pietrusza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Pietrusza works at
Lisa Pietrusza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Pietrusza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Pietrusza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Pietrusza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.