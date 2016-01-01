See All Nurse Practitioners in Tallahassee, FL
Lisa Perkins, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Lisa Perkins, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lisa Perkins, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. 

Lisa Perkins works at American Care Tallahassee Medical Center in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Care of North Florida
    1707 S Gadsden St, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 536-6145
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Perkins?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Perkins, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Perkins, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Perkins to family and friends

    Lisa Perkins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Perkins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Perkins, ARNP.

    About Lisa Perkins, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245587666
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Perkins, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Perkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Perkins works at American Care Tallahassee Medical Center in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Lisa Perkins’s profile.

    Lisa Perkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Perkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Perkins, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.