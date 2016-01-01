Lisa Payant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Payant, PA-C
Overview
Lisa Payant, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Lisa Payant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renal Medicine Associates Limited Rehabilitation Medicine Associates3821 MASTHEAD ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 998-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Payant?
About Lisa Payant, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1144601683
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Payant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Payant works at
Lisa Payant has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Payant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Payant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Payant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.