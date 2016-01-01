See All Chiropractors in Houston, TX
Lisa Patel, CHIRMD Icon-share Share Profile

Lisa Patel, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lisa Patel, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE.

Lisa Patel works at Amy Nong DC LLC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amy Nong DC LLC
    15015 Westheimer Pkwy Ste K, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7349
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Patel?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Patel, CHIRMD
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Patel, CHIRMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Patel to family and friends

    Lisa Patel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Patel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Patel, CHIRMD.

    About Lisa Patel, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255650040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Patel, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Lisa Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Patel, CHIRMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.