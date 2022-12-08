See All Psychotherapists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Lisa Palmer, PHD

Psychotherapy
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lisa Palmer, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Palmer works at Lisa Palmer in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa Palmer
    299 Camino Gardens Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33432 (800) 509-0244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Treatment
Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder
Addiction Treatment
Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bowen Therapy Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurotransmitter Testing  Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Overeating Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Dec 08, 2022
Dr. Palmer continues to help me process a traumatic car accident. She provides support, guidance and homework (writing affirmations, watching videos, writing letters, reading books, meditations, re-scripting, etc.) to help me prepare for working through traumatic memories. Once I’m prepared to work through a memory, she helps me process the trauma and remove the associated negative emotions through hypnosis. The sessions where we do hypnosis are the hardest for me but are the most beneficial work I’ve done to make meaningful improvement to my PTSD. At first I was nervous that Dr. Palmer recommended we do hypnosis but now that I’ve been through it and have seen the changes I am happy I went forward with it. Dr. Palmer takes the utmost care in ensuring patient confidentially and anonymity. Dr. Palmer continues to make material changes in my life and I recommend working with her.
— Dec 08, 2022
About Dr. Lisa Palmer, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychotherapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972742013
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lisa Palmer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

