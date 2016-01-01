See All Physicians Assistants in Arlington, TX
Lisa Ostrowski, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (16)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Lisa Ostrowski, PA-C is a physician assistant in Arlington, TX. She currently practices at Mansfield Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mansfield Dermatology
    723 N Fielder Rd Ste C, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 539-0959
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna

About Lisa Ostrowski, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1881853786
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
