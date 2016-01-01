Lisa Orup-Smith, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Orup-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Orup-Smith, PT
Overview
Lisa Orup-Smith, PT is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Lisa Orup-Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Orup-Smith?
About Lisa Orup-Smith, PT
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Female
- 1629112032
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Orup-Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Orup-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Orup-Smith works at
Lisa Orup-Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Orup-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Orup-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Orup-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.