Dr. Lisa Olsson, PHD

Psychology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Lisa Olsson, PHD is a Psychologist in Renton, WA. 

Dr. Olsson works at Pacific Medical Centers in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacmed Clinics
    601 S Carr Rd Ste 100, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 227-3700
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Olsson, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760471296
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Olsson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olsson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olsson works at Pacific Medical Centers in Renton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Olsson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

