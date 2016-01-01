See All Counselors in Royal Palm Beach, FL
Lisa Niebling, MED is a Counselor in Royal Palm Beach, FL. 

Lisa Niebling works at Lisa C Niebling in Royal Palm Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Lisa C Niebling
    11388 Okeechobee Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-2310
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1295853893
    Lisa Niebling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Niebling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Niebling works at Lisa C Niebling in Royal Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Lisa Niebling’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Lisa Niebling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Niebling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Niebling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Niebling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

