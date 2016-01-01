Lisa Niebling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Niebling, MED
Lisa Niebling, MED is a Counselor in Royal Palm Beach, FL.
Locations
Lisa C Niebling11388 Okeechobee Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 798-2310
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Lisa Niebling, MED
- Counseling
- English
- 1295853893
Lisa Niebling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Niebling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Lisa Niebling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Niebling.
