Lisa Nguyen, ARNP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Lisa Nguyen, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Portland, Portland, Or and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.

Lisa Nguyen works at MultiCare South Hill Clinic in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare South Hill Clinic
    16515 Meridian E, Puyallup, WA 98375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6650
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Asthma Testing
Diabetes
Asthma
Asthma Testing
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    About Lisa Nguyen, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881241461
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Portland, Portland, Or
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Maryville University of St. Louis - St. Louis, MO.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Nguyen, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Nguyen works at MultiCare South Hill Clinic in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Lisa Nguyen’s profile.

    Lisa Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

