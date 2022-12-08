Lisa Murphy, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Murphy, APN
Overview
Lisa Murphy, APN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL.
Lisa Murphy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group8 Salt Creek Ln Ste 302, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (331) 221-6140
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 1240, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-6140
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Murphy?
Lisa listens, understands and try’s to help brainstorm on different weightless ideas.
About Lisa Murphy, APN
- Bariatric Medicine
- English
- 1891152815
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Murphy using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Murphy works at
7 patients have reviewed Lisa Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.