Lisa Murphy, APN

Bariatric Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa Murphy, APN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. 

Lisa Murphy works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    8 Salt Creek Ln Ste 302, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-6140
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 1240, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-6140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 08, 2022
Lisa listens, understands and try’s to help brainstorm on different weightless ideas.
Brenda — Dec 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Lisa Murphy, APN
About Lisa Murphy, APN

Specialties
  • Bariatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891152815
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Murphy, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lisa Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Lisa Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Lisa Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Murphy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

