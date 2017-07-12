Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Morris, DC
Overview
Dr. Lisa Morris, DC is a Chiropractor in Chattanooga, TN.
Dr. Morris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lisa Morris Dc6347 E Brainerd Rd Ste B, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 355-5437
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
Dr. Lisa Morris is wonderful! She takes the time to really assess your physical needs and she does a great job of addressing those needs. I highly recommend her for all members of the family. I've learned so much about my body and how to maintain a higher level of health.
About Dr. Lisa Morris, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1316053069
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.