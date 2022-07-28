See All Nurse Midwives in Vandalia, OH
Lisa Mix, CNM

Midwifery
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa Mix, CNM is a Midwife in Vandalia, OH. 

Lisa Mix works at Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton in Vandalia, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton in Vandalia
    680 Aviator Ct, Vandalia, OH 45377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Lisa Mix, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871559179
    Primary Care
