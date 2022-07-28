Lisa Mix, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Mix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Mix, CNM
Overview
Lisa Mix, CNM is a Midwife in Vandalia, OH.
Lisa Mix works at
Locations
Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton in Vandalia680 Aviator Ct, Vandalia, OH 45377 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've gone to this provider for 28 years and have never had a bad experience!
About Lisa Mix, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1871559179
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Mix has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Mix accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Mix using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Mix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Mix works at
41 patients have reviewed Lisa Mix. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Mix.
