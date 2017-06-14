Lisa Milam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Milam, APN
Overview
Lisa Milam, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Franklin, TN.
Lisa Milam works at
Locations
Vanderbilt University Medical Center2009 Mallory Ln Ste 230, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 343-5700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Milam?
Lisa is absolutely wonderful! I have been struggling with some female issues for a long time and Lisa has given me the best care that I could have ever asked for. She spends a lot of time with me addressing all of my questions and concerns and explains everything to me in a way that I can understand. Lisa is so compassionate and gentle and I recommend her to any woman of any age that needs female care!! I wouldn't want to go to anyone else.
About Lisa Milam, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174526065
Education & Certifications
- Bethel College
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Milam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Milam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Lisa Milam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Milam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Milam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Milam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.