Lisa Micik, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lisa Micik, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hoboken, NJ. 

Lisa Micik works at Center For Dermatology And Skin LLC in Hoboken, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center For Dermatology And Skin Surgery LLC
    129 Washington St Ste 100, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 857-4200

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.



1.9
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)

About Lisa Micik, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003826157
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Micik, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Micik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lisa Micik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Lisa Micik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lisa Micik works at Center For Dermatology And Skin LLC in Hoboken, NJ. View the full address on Lisa Micik’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Lisa Micik. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Micik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Micik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Micik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

