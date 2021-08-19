See All Physicians Assistants in Elk Grove Village, IL
Lisa McCloskey, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa McCloskey, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Lisa McCloskey works at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Internal Medicine Elk Grove Village
    800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 (847) 981-3678
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2021
    Lisa is outstanding. She spends quite a bit of time explaining things and is very involved. Her knowledge of diabetes has been so helpful to me.
    About Lisa McCloskey, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881633675
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
