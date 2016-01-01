Dr. Lisa McCarthy, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa McCarthy, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa McCarthy, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Consortium Program In Clinical Psychology.
Worthington Psychological Associates5884 N High St, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 888-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa McCarthy, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1063537033
Education & Certifications
- Family Services Of Tidewater, Virginia
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Virginia Consortium Program In Clinical Psychology
- The Ohio State University
