Lisa Mazeika has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Mazeika, PA-C
Overview
Lisa Mazeika, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Reading, PA.
Lisa Mazeika works at
Locations
Southern Berks Family Medicine PC4885 Demoss Rd Ste 201, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 779-9489
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lisa is always very, very pleasant. She is very patient and is happy to answer your questions. When you have a health concern that would be better addressed by a specialist or to give you peace of mind, she always makes sure you get a referral to the best person to take care of you. She orders any tests, x-rays or scans you may need and the office always promptly gives you the results. She prescribes medicines or suggests over-the -counter remedies you may need and monitors you to make sure the medicine is effective and at the proper dose. She is concerned about the whole person, both the physical and the psychological aspects. She is extremely knowledgeable. I would recommend her highly. The receptionists and schedulers are also very friendly and helpful.
About Lisa Mazeika, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982658662
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Mazeika accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Mazeika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lisa Mazeika. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Mazeika.
