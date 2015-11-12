Dr. Lisa Martin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Martin, OD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Martin, OD is an Optometrist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Locations
Martin Eyecare1610 Rock Springs Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 355-6677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor ,very genuine and easy to talk to about your eye exam
About Dr. Lisa Martin, OD
- Optometry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Martin works at
520 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
