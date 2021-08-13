See All Physicians Assistants in Coral Springs, FL
Lisa Marshall Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Lisa Marshall

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lisa Marshall is a Physician Assistant in Coral Springs, FL. 

Lisa Marshall works at Monarch Mental Health Services in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Monarch Mental Health Services
    5850 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 973-5533
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Medical-Psychiatric Issues Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spreading Depression Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Marshall?

    Aug 13, 2021
    Awesome practitioner, She’s so thorough and pays attention to the small details that allow her to holistically view the patient. I never feel rushed during my appointments. Shes managing me on medications and takes the time to make sure In finding a good combination. Ive shared things with her that I haven’t told but two people in my life. I am forever grateful for the services she’s providing.
    — Aug 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Marshall
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Marshall?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Marshall to family and friends

    Lisa Marshall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Marshall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Marshall.

    About Lisa Marshall

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225398852
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Marshall is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Marshall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Marshall works at Monarch Mental Health Services in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Lisa Marshall’s profile.

    Lisa Marshall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Marshall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Marshall?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.