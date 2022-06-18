Dr. Marder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Marder, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Marder, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Staten Island, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
633 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10310
Directions
(718) 815-7609
Monday10:00am - 9:00pmWednesday10:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 11:00am
- 2 482 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 815-7609
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marder?
My experience with Dr Marder was such a positive empowering experience. She is great @ getting to the root of the problem and giving you that AHA! moment. Learned tools to cope with situations. An all around positive outcome. Great knowing I have her in my corner. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Lisa Marder, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760578058
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marder accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Marder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.