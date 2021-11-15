See All Nurse Practitioners in Sarasota, FL
Lisa Mae, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa Mae, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. 

Lisa Mae works at Sarasota Cardiovascular Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. John Puleo Cardiology
    3900 Clark Rd Ste B3, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 379-0088
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2021
    I have several years of experience w/ Ms. Mae. She is extremenly professional, listens to the needs of her patients, & tries to involve the 'costumer' in forming a resolution of their healthcare. I would highly recommend her as a primary care physician for anyone who is seeking a well qualified & caring individual in the Sarasota area.
    Heidi McDannald — Nov 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Mae, FNP-BC
    About Lisa Mae, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144878836
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Primary Care
