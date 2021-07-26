See All Nurse Practitioners in Pensacola, FL
Lisa Looper, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Looper, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from St. Louis University.

Lisa Looper works at HCA Florida West Primary Care - 12th Ave in Pensacola, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HCA Florida West Primary Care - 12th Ave
    4910 N 12th Ave Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 494-4600
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 26, 2021
    Unlike most medical professionals she answers your questions and has the time to explain if you no not understand. Clearly very caring and does not simply view you as an ATM machine to make withdrawals from as most so-called medical professionals do. I highly recommend Lisa Looper to anyone looking for a true professional as opposed to the average drug dealers with a license most of us come in contact with.
    Charles — Jul 26, 2021
    About Lisa Looper, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265947386
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • St. Louis University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Looper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Looper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Looper works at HCA Florida West Primary Care - 12th Ave in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Lisa Looper’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lisa Looper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Looper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Looper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Looper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

