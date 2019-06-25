See All Nurse Practitioners in Tupelo, MS
Lisa Lippincott

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Lippincott is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Tupelo, MS. 

Lisa Lippincott works at RICHARD B SHARP, MD in Tupelo, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ken. Lippincott M.d. P.A.
    4428 S Eason Blvd Ste A, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 844-3739
  2. 2
    North Ms Psychiatry,LLC
    144 S Thomas St Ste 207, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression Relapse
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression Relapse

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2019
    Very kind and very good at what she does!
    Patrick — Jun 25, 2019
    Photo: Lisa Lippincott
    About Lisa Lippincott

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750416905
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Lippincott is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Lippincott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Lippincott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Lippincott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Lippincott works at RICHARD B SHARP, MD in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Lisa Lippincott’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lisa Lippincott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Lippincott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Lippincott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Lippincott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.