Lisa Lippincott
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Lippincott is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Tupelo, MS.
Lisa Lippincott works at
Locations
Ken. Lippincott M.d. P.A.4428 S Eason Blvd Ste A, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 844-3739
North Ms Psychiatry,LLC144 S Thomas St Ste 207, Tupelo, MS 38801 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and very good at what she does!
About Lisa Lippincott
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750416905
