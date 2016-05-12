See All Nurse Practitioners in Flint, MI
Lisa Lindsay, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (23)
Lisa Lindsay, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    2 Hurley Plz Ste 211, Flint, MI 48503 (810) 785-4034
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 12, 2016
    I am very pleased with the way Lisa handles her patients. Lisa is an honest practitioner who will explain what is going on with her patient. If a situation presents itself where an answer is not known, she will refer you to a specialist. Yvonne and Tori are amazing staff members that are very polite and understanding. My only issue was with the student nurse practitioner. The student nurse practitioner, has a listening issue. Just be firm with her and repeat as necessary. But Lisa is amazing.
    Candace in Flint, MI — May 12, 2016
    About Lisa Lindsay, CNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1962507947
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Lisa Lindsay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Lisa Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Lindsay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

